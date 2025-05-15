PW-BBB: IPOB reacts to inclusion of new witness in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised concerns over the introduction of a new witness, identified as Prosecution Witness BBB (PW-BBB), in the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB questioned the witness’s involvement, alleging that he was not listed among the original prosecution witnesses disclosed to the defense.

The group stated that the appearance of PW-BBB during court proceedings came as a surprise, raising concerns about procedural transparency.

It further emphasized that adherence to due process is critical in ensuring a fair trial.

“We call on the court to take judicial notice of this development and ensure that all procedural standards are upheld to guarantee fairness and justice,” the statement read.

Highlighting the importance of proper witness documentation, IPOB stated that unlisted witnesses can disrupt legal preparations and impact the defense’s ability to cross-examine effectively.

The group also reiterated its concerns about the conditions of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention, calling for transparency in the handling of his case.

According to IPOB, Kanu’s detention conditions are well-documented, and the group urged relevant authorities to ensure that his rights are respected throughout the trial process.

IPOB called on media organizations to report developments accurately and uphold the principles of fairness and objectivity.

“We trust that the judiciary will maintain its integrity and ensure that the rights of all parties are protected during the proceedings,” IPOB added.

The group concluded by appealing for fairness in the legal process, urging the authorities to respect legal procedures and maintain transparency in the trial of its leader.

