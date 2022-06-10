PVC: INEC reassures Lagos residents of more machines, urges calm

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos State has assured residents of the deployment of more Voter Enrolment Devices to capture eligible applicants in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in the state.

Olusegun Agbaje, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, gave this assurance in a statement on Friday.

The statement was signed by the commission’s Administrative Secretary, James Popoola, on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the commission’s assurance was coming on the backdrop of allegations that it did not provide enough enrolment machines to capture the surge at some registration points in the state.

Agbaje said: “INEC has observed with concern recent happenings in the ongoing CVR exercise in the state.

“The commission at this point wishes to inform and assure all residents that adequate security and machinery have been put in place to capture all eligible voters.

“To this end, the commission has provided more registration machines in the state and these INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVED) machines will be deployed to the 20 Local Government Areas in addition to what they already have.”

The INEC boss said that the deployment of additional IVED machines will start from June 14.

Agbaje added: The commission will communicate necessary information surrounding the deployment of the machines within the state to stakeholders and leadership of various interest groups.

“All eligible citizens are thereby advised to remain calm and also encouraged to go to the nearest INEC registration centres closest to them.

“The commission will continue to ensure a seamless and stress-free procedure for att Nigerians who wish to participate in the electoral process.”

NAN reports that the CVR exercise, which started in June 2021, is billed to close on June 30 to allow INEC process the Permanent Voter Cards for new registrants ahead of the 2023 general elections.