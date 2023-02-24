Punjab Governor hosts delegates at inaugural dinner

The Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Rehman, has hosted 300 delegates from 40 countries at the 2nd edition of the Engineering and Healthcare Show (EHCS) inaugural dinner at his residence in Lahore, Punjab.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Friday that the EHCS was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan, scheduled from February 23 to February 25 in the city of Lahore, Punjab Province.

Rehman, while addressing the delegations from Africa, Central Asian and Asia said that TDAP would leave no stone unturned for the smooth running of the ease to do business with businessmen and women at the expo.

“I feel confident that the event will meet its objectives and pave the way forward for similar sector specific exhibitions in Pakistan and I must appreciate the organisation of TDAP and participation of companies and delegates at this event.

“As you all are aware the world is presently passing through a global recession and worse affecting both the developing and the under developed countries,” he added.

According to Rehman, international financial experts have said that relative impact on the rise and fall of world currencies would continue to act as a re-balancing mechanism for world trade and provide stimulus for sustainable global growth.

He said: ”`We are at redemption with people across the globe particularly in the relatively higher leveraging countries including Pakistan are facing increasing rise in inflation.

”International trade has been affected by post pandemic effects including the crisis in global shipping lines.

“So, we have a strong belief that investing in trade with our partners in these times is the way forward and Pakistan has recently adopted the approach in organising or advising , focusing exhibitions to promote international trade.”

Rehman added that EHCS was an indication of Pakistan’s sincere attempts to find new avenues during testing times and to create opportunity out of adversity.

He also said that for years Pakistan solely focused on its emerging exports sector, however, this show was a testament that Pakistan was ready to diversify.

Rehman, therefore, invited all to celebrate with the success of Pakistan for actualising the progress done so far.

Malik Ghulam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce, lauded the enthusiasm of the delegates and the perception about the companies at the show with their quality products from all the sectors at EHCS.

He added his hope was for the purpose of the exhibition to be achieved at the end, adding that, TDAP’s desire was to increase the diversification of the textile products and to promote the engineering sectors.

He, however, decried the negative propaganda of Pakistan at the global arena as malicious and was perpetrated by the enemies of the country, but gave assurance towards changing the global perception of Pakistani people.

Rehman added that Pakistan was blessed and its people were friendly, adding, ”but the country faces its economic challenges which were common with countries of the world during the global economic recession.

He gave assurances to fight recession and come back strongly at the global economy chart as they are resilient.

“Pakistan is open to investment. Our cause is to build Pakistan and create job opportunities for everyone in order to compete with China and India,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, Muhammad Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP said that it was a great moment for Pakistan with over 180 companies at the second exhibition in Lahore.

He added that the initiative of the government of Pakistan to open its doors to global business would also give participants the opportunity to know the people of Pakistan and change the negative perception of the country.

“We are open to the world for both business and friendship, and also with this great initiative I think the sky’s the limit to the great potentials this expo will bring to us all,’’ he said. NAN