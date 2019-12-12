Christian Pulisic has been voted US Soccer’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2019, becoming the youngest two-time winner of the award.

The Chelsea attacker edged out Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordan Morris for the honour, garnering 38 per cent of the vote to Morris’ 35 per cent.

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie finished third with 13 per cent of the vote.

Other nominees included New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long, Fulham defender Tim Ream and Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes.

The six players were nominated for their achievements at both club and international level.

Votes were cast from national team coaches, national team players who have earned a cap in 2019, members of the US Soccer board of directors, the US Soccer Athletes’ Council, American soccer league (MLS and USL) head coaches, select media members and former players and administrators.

Pulisic was already the youngest player to win the award back in 2017.

Now at 21 years, 85 days, Pulisic is the youngest two-time winner, bettering Landon Donovan, who was 22 years, 293 days when he won for the second time in 2004.

Pulisic is also the seventh player to have won multiple times, joining Donovan (four), Clint Dempsey and Kasey Keller (three each), as well as Jozy Altidore, Marcelo Balboa and Tim Howard.

Pulisic exceled for both club and country in 2019. He scored five goals and added three assists for the US, helping the Americans reach the final of the Gold Cup, where he was named to the tournament’s Best XI.