Bulgarian brute Kubrat Pulev has once again refused to step aside in order to allow Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua in his next fight.

The IBF mandatory challenger has fired a warning to Joshua, saying he’ll personally dismantle any notion of the Briton’s battling each other.

Pulev insisted that the signed contract with AJ will be honoured.

“He (Anthony Joshua) can’t face Fury because he has signed a contract to fight me,” pointed out the former world title challenger in a Q & A with Sky Sports.

“Besides, in this same contract, there are clauses featuring some serious compensations (if he tries to back out).

“In the meantime, Fury has a contract for a third fight with Deontay Wilder. Neither me, nor Wilder will give up on these fights.”

Asked if he can follow through on Bob Arum’s prediction of a knockout in the Joshua fight, Pulev answered: “Yes. And I’m more than convinced that I’m capable of doing it.”

On the coronavirus pandemic hampering plans to stage the fight this summer, Pulev said he wasn’t worried about when the bout takes place.

He added: “I don’t have such concerns. Even if the fight has to take place behind closed doors, it will still be a very interesting event.

“Yes, we had to postpone it a bit. But I don’t think that it will take too long before we meet in the ring.

“We have a signed contract. Which is the reason I strongly believe there will be a fight before the end of the year.

“I’m more than certain it will be an exciting clash that will show the world who’s the better boxer.”