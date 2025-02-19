Publisher of Newdawnngr loses wife

The Publisher of Newdawn Online, Olatunde Abatan, has lost his wife, Desola Amoke Latifat Abatan, nee Adewunmi.
According to a statement by the Publisher on Wednesday, his 58-year-old wife died from a brief illness on February 18, 2025.
Also Read:
- PDP crisis: Court rejects Anyanwu’s request to stop INEC from effecting his removal
- Olootu Ogo-Oluwa Bankole left behind a legacy of excellence- Ambassador Sarafa Isola
- BREAKING: Portable turns self in at Lagos SCID
- 47 pump action rifles recovered from Obasa’s CSO’s office + Video, photos
- Man hacks friend to death after serving him food
Abatan said she is survived by her husband, children, and siblings, adding that burial programmes will be announced later.