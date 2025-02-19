Publisher of Newdawnngr loses wife

The Publisher of Newdawn Online, Olatunde Abatan, has lost his wife, Desola Amoke Latifat Abatan, nee Adewunmi.

According to a statement by the Publisher on Wednesday, his 58-year-old wife died from a brief illness on February 18, 2025.

Abatan said she is survived by her husband, children, and siblings, adding that burial programmes will be announced later.

