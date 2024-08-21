Publisher of ITREALMS loses father, Ogbuefi Dominic Nweke 

Renowned community leader, Ogbuefi Dominic Udegbunem Nweke, also known as Ozo Sopuluchukwu, of Awba-Ofemili in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State has passed on at the age of 91.

Nweke, father of Group Executive Editor of ITREALMS Media group, Sir Remmy Nweke, died on August 9, 2024, during a brief illness.

Confirming this, Sir Nweke said his father passed on at the Regina Caeli Hospital Awka.

Sir Nweke also said his late father was the patriarch of Ozo Nweke kindred of Umuosite village, Awba-Ofemili when he died.

Reputed for his hard work and frankness to matters, Ogbuefi Nweke adopted his Ozo Sopuluchukwu title in reverence to God Almighty in all that concerned him with peaceful disposition.

Until his demise, Ogbuefi Nweke was the famous sibling of direct Ozo Nweke descendants.

Known for his accommodating nature and ability to always sue for peace, Ozo Sopuluchukwu will be missed by his wife, children, in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who affirmed that handwork pays.

Ogbuefi Nweke is survived by his wife, Princess Christiana Nweke, sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements for Ogbuefi Nweke will be announced by his family in due time in memory and celebration of his life, Sir Nweke said in a statement.

