Publicist speaks on actor Jim Iyke’s reported conversion to Islam

Cornell Udofia, the media publicist of actor, Jim Iyke, has spoke on a earlier report that the actor has converted to Islam.

The publicist spoke on the development in a statement he issued to the media on the faith of the controversial actor.

Udofia explained that Iyke starred in a movie that addresses religious fanaticism, which is set to be released in July 2022.

He said: “Somebody on the set of the movie took the picture of Jim Iyke wearing a jalabiya and a muslim rosary.

“The picture was sent to an unscrupulous blogger who now used it to promote his site at the detriment of the award winning actor.

“We have to clear the air concerning these unfounded rumours which is trending like wild fire globally.

“It is blatant falsehood.

“Jim Iyke hasn’t changed his faith.

“The blogger should have confirmed with Jim Iyke before going to press with the story.

“So for us at Cornel Entertainment, we feel very embarrassed and is very important for let the public and his numerous fans whom he always refers to as friends, know the story is totally false.

“Jim Iyke remains a committed Christian.”

Udofia also disclosed that Jim Iyke is currently shooting a movie, titled: “SIN,” which is being directed by Moses Inwang.

SIN also parades the likes of Eniola Badmus, Ali Nuhu, Nobert Young, Ruggedman and Lilian Esoro.

