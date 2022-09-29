Public servant drags wife to court for alleged infidelity

A public servant, Sule Haliu, on Thursday dragged his wife Ada, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, for alleged infidelity.

The petitioner who resides in Gbagalape, Abuja, made the allegation in a divorce petition he filed against his wife before the court.

“My wife has been having extramarital affairs for about one year now. She changed overnight,

“She has been chatting on her phone, making and receiving calls from random men. She has abandoned her marital responsibilities as a wife,” he said.

He also told the court that the issue is affecting the children psychologically and prayed the court to dissolve his marriage and grant him custody of the children of the marriage.

The respondent Ada, who is a civil servant was present in court and denied the allegations.

The Presiding Judge, Doocivir Yawe adjourned the matter until Oct. 13 for hearing