The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has released guidelines for the reopening of churches and mosques.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, released the guidelines at the body’s briefing on Tuesday despite its advice against congregational worship for now.

In the guidelines, places of worship were asked to comply with measures such as the mandatory use of face masks by worshippers, provision of hand washing spots at the entrances, use of hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol content and mandatory temperature checks.

The PTF also mandated that facilities be structured in a way that physical distancing can be observed and as much as possible, congregants avoid activities such a hugging, shaking or kissing.

It also noted that church/mosque volunteers, including ushers, choir and security, that have underlying illnesses should not be allowed to serve, while the time for worship services should not be more than one hour.

The guidelines:

1. Places of worship must comply with all non-pharmaceutical measures such as mandatory use of face mask by worshippers, hand washing spots at the entrances, hand sanitizers with at least Sixty percent alcohol content and mandatory temperature checks.