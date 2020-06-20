The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic says the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja remains one of the red spots where community spread of the virus is prevalent.

The Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known on Friday while receiving a donation of Personal Protective Equipment worth N10 million from Rotary District 9125.

Mustapha was represented by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Olusegun Adekunle.

He said that 20 local government areas currently contributed 60 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The PTF chairman listed the affected areas to include: Mainland, Abuja Municipal, Mushin, Eti-Osa, Tarauni, Katsina, Alimosho, Maiduguri, Kosofe and Dutse.

Others are Ikeja, Nassarawa, Oshodi/Isolo, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Oredo, Bauchi, Lagos Island, Surulere and Ado Odo/Ota.

Mustapha blamed the rising community spread of the pandemic on poor level of compliance with the precautionary measures at the community level.

He, therefore, appealed to the group, led by its Governor, Victor Onukhugwa, to take the COVID-19 pandemic awareness campaign to the communities.

He said: “We want to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of this development.

“We urge Rotary to help us take the awareness further.

“The risk management team is available to share strategy with the organisation.”

The SGF further warned that the ravaging effect of COVID-19 pandemic was there for everyone to see, including the impact on both governance and the economy.

Mustapha said: “It is for us to strategise for a new way of life.

“A good number of staff have not been at work for the past four months.

“The impact of this in the economy is glaring.

“The fatality rate is quite high.

“We keep telling Nigerians that please these are not just numbers, but brothers, sisters and colleagues that have passed on.

“Some groups and clubs have been trying hard for us to control this.

“The resources needed to fight the virus are enormous.”

Mustapha further lauded Rotary District 9125 for the donation, saying some of the items had become scarce commodity due to global demand.

He said: “We acknowledge that the donations are useful.

“The items are being chased globally, even if you have resources you might not get them.

“The donation is gratifying because hundreds of medical personnel have been infected, perhaps due to lack of the kits.

“They will be used judiciously and it will be accounted for.

“ We receive this items with gratitude.

“We must form a chain and, therefore, we cannot afford to have a weak link in the chain.”

In his remarks, Onukwugha congratulated Nigeria for being certified polio free country.

He said the club had donated materials to the less privileged and vulnerable groups since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to him: “We have come here with PPE to donate to what you have.

“We are happy that we have provided these items.

“Beyond this, we are keen to ensure that Nigeria is COVID-19 free.

“We have people in the field doing advocacy.

“Before COVID-19, we have been advocating hand washing.”

NAN reports that the items donated included sterile hand gloves, latex examination gloves, face masks with shield, surgical face masks, N95 face masks and KN95 face masks.

Others were disposable theatre gowns, waterproof aprons, safety goggles, theatre caps, shoe covers, hand sanitisers, Infrared thermometers and 9V batteries for thermometers.