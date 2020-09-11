The Chairman of the Police Trust Fund and former Inspector-General of Police, Sulaiman Abba (retd), has inspected some of the dilapidated Police Barracks and facilities in Lagos State.

The inspection was carried out on Friday by the former police boss.

Abba was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu; Commissioner of Police in charge of Works, Department of Logistics and Supply, Aliyu Abubakar; Area Commander, Area A, Lion Building, Bode Ojajuni; and others.

He assessed the bad condition of Obalende and Ije barracks in Obalenda area and Mopol 20 Police Barracks and the Police College at Ikeja.

While assessing the deplorable condition of the barracks, Abba assured the police personnel and their families of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to improve their welfare and living conditions with a view to getting the best service delivery from them.

He further reiterated that the present Buhari-led administration has deemed it fit to kick-start the Trust Fund to improve the Nigeria Police, especially in the areas of trainings, welfare, logistics and a host of others, for more reinforced internal security of the country.