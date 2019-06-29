Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has announced the recommencement of the Parastatal Pensioner Verification Exercise for pensioners and Next of Kin under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

The management of PTAD made the announcement on its website, adding that the exercise concerned all Treasury Funded parastatals, agencies and institutes in five of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The geopolitical zones are the South West, North East, South East, North West and North Central.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the DBS was in existence before the introduction of the Pension Reform Act 2004.

The directorate also said that exercise would start from July 15 to October 30 at 8a.m to 4p.m daily except on Sundays and in different allotted centres in each zone.

The exercise in the south west zone is scheduled to begin on July 15 to July 24 in allocated centres in Ibadan, Abeokuta and Osogbo.

Also, the verification dates for the north east zone would start on August 5 till August 9 in assigned centres in Bauchi and Maiduguri.

For the south east zone, the exercise would start on August 26 till September 4 in selected centres in Enugu, Awka and Owerri.

In the north west zone, the exercise would begin on September 23 till October 2 in selected centres in Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto.

Lastly, the verification in the north central zone would start on October 21 till October 30 in centres in Abuja, Ilorin and Minna.

The organisation added that the verification would also cover retirees of 270 agencies.

The agencies include federal universities, polytechnics, research institutes and other treasury funded parastatals, agencies and institutes, colleges of education, teaching hospitals and medical centres.

Also included are, Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Railway Corporation and Nigeria Postal Services.

The management also said that the exercise would cover retirees of the defunct or privatised agencies yet to be verified.

These include Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Aviation Handling Company, Assurance Bank and Nigerian National Shipping Line.

The directorate added that all pensioners currently living outside the Country will be verified whenever they visit provided they show proof of residency outside Nigeria.

It explained that such proof should be provided in advance via PTAD’s email: [email protected].

Furthermore, it stated that mobile verification would be conducted for sick and pensioners with disabilities.

It added: “The original documents of the pensioners must be brought to the verification venue together with proof of infirmity for authentication, before mobile verification can be scheduled.”

The management also emphasised that the verification did not include pensioners from customs, immigration and prisons, civil service and police, as well as from parastatals, who had previously been verified by PTAD.

It noted that pensioners are not required to travel to the states they retired from to be verified, adding that they could be verified in any of the centres in the geo-political zones where they reside.

The organisation also advised retirees to be wary of fraudsters “as pension payment is free”.

It added: “PTAD will NEVER request for cash to process your pension. Please call 08144607574 or email [email protected] to report suspicious phone calls or messages.”

Pensioners were further advised to call PTAD’s Toll Free Lines on 0800-2255-7823, email [email protected] or [email protected], or visit its website on www.ptad.gov.ng for more information.