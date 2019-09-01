The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate on Sunday announced that a total of 1, 225 pensioners were verified in the just-concluded Parastatal Pensioner Verification in Anambra.

The Team Leader for the Anambra verification, Hajiya Amina Katune-Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

The ongoing nationwide verification embarked upon by the PTAD was to enhance payment of pensioner’s monthly entitlements and to rid the system of fraud.

In the South-East zone, the exercise started on August 26 and will end on September 4 in selected centres in Enugu, Awka and Owerri.

At Anambra centre, the exercise lasted for only six days, from August 26 to August 31.

Katune-Abdullahi told NAN that the exercise which was held from 7a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, was able to capture many pensioners in the state.

He said: “We had planned to attend to about 300 retirees daily but on the first day, due to the rush, we attended to about 304 pensioners. The following day, we verified about 383 people.

“After the first two days, the number stated decreasing. On Wednesday we attended to about 287. On Thursday 137. On Friday 103 and on Saturday which was the last day, we attended to only 11 pensioners.

“During the exercise, we ensured that the pensioners were comfortable. We even served lunch to those who were waiting to be attended to.

“Although, it was not easy but the pensioners cooperated with our officials from PTAD to ensure a seamless and hitch-free verification.”

Katune-Abdullahi said there was no record of next of kin verification in the state.