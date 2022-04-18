PSV Eindhoven come from behind to beat Ajax in Dutch Cup final

Led by departing coach Roger Schimdt, PSV Eindhoven came from behind to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 to secure the Dutch Cup title on Sunday.

It was PSV Eindhoven’s 10th Cup title and the first since 2012, while Ajax missed out on a third consecutive triumph and a chance to win the double this season.

Ryan Gravenberch gave Ajax the lead after a one-two with Davy Klaassen in the 23rd minute.

But PSV Eindhoven fought back after the break with goals from Erick Gutierrez and Cody Gakpo.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who according to media reports is on the verge of a move to Manchester United, is now left with only the league title to fight for.

League leaders Ajax are four points ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie with five games to go.

