PSquare, Olamide thrill as Glo Battle of the Year Live show holds

The first live show of Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria which was held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on Saturday night lived up to its promise of unlimited fun and entertainment as music sensations, Psquare and Olamide, delivered exceptional performances to the delight of the huge crowd which turned out to cheer contestants in the reality show.

While the live audience sang and danced to the popular tracks by PSquare and Olamide, viewers at home were also able to watch the electrifying performances and also monitor the progress of their favorite contestants by tuning in to the show on GloTV, Globacom’s video streaming app.

The live show was not only about music and dance as the event was also spiced up by comedy performances by hilarious comic acts, Bovi and MC Forever.

For the breakdance competition itself, the pre-live show showcased, among many exciting things, the quarterfinal dance battles for the Krumping, Locking, Popping, and Afro Dance categories. The Locking quarterfinals were particularly exciting as two wildcards- C Fly and Benedict, surprisingly made it to the semifinals. However, Benedict could not make it to the final stage of the competition as he lost to the eventual winner, Locking Mike.

The highlight of the evening was the four dance category battles. The Popping battle had one of the fans’ favorites, Isikonko, emerge as the winner while Lil Conqueror triumphantly conquered the Krumping dance category.

The excitement in the hall rose even higher during the Afro dance finals. Angela from Abuja amazed the crowd with her truly African dance steps but was defeated by Izzy Twist in the finals.

Tributes to Globacom for an exceptional evening of entertainment were led by Bovi and MC Forever who commended the digital solutions provider for giving dancers the opportunity to make a career out of dancing.

The grand finale of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria dance competition will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022. It will feature the Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance Crew’s final dance battles. African music superstar, Davido, as well as Glo ambassadors Simi and Teni, are scheduled to entertain guests at the event.