The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Kwara Chapter, has sought the partnership with the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency in sensitising the residents on the dangers of drug abuse.

The newly elected Kwara PSN Chairman, Mr Juwon Otelaja, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Otelaja said this was part of programmes he outlined for his administration.

He stressed that youths, who majorly engage in drug abuse, must be sensitised on the dangers the habit poses.

“We will be engaging the youths in terms of public enlightenment on the dangers of drug abuse, in partnership with the NDLEA because they are the body in charge of drugs law enforcement,’’ Otelaja said.

He noted that PSC would also complement the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria in regulating pharmacies.

“PCN is doing its best but they do not have enough capacity, in terms of human capital, to do their work.

“So, we will support the PCN and make sure we step up our tempo in supervision.

“We will be engaging the patent medicine vendors to fish out the bad eggs among them and deal decisively with them.’’

The chairman added that the PSN would follow up on the clampdown on unlicensed patent medicine stores, which the National Enforcement Committee of the PCN began in the state in July.

He said that 300 patent medicine stores, operating without licences and with other offences, were closed during the operation.

“We are going to follow up on that to ensure that the right thing is done to save the citizens,’’ Otelaja said.