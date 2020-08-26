Paris St-Germain’s opening game of the Ligue 1 season at Lens has been pushed back almost two weeks to September 10 at the request of the club.

The club made the request because they want their players to have more time to recover after Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final match.

French champions PSG, who lost 0-1 to Bayern Munich in the European showpiece in Lisbon, had asked the domestic league’s governing body to rearrange the fixture.

“At the request of PSG and in agreement with RC Lens and broadcaster Canal +, the LFP Bureau has decided to postpone the meeting between RC Lens and PSG initially scheduled for August 29 to September 10,” PSG said on their website.

The LFP said Sunday’s match between Strasbourg and Nice had been brought forward to 9pm local time on Saturday, when PSG’s game at Lens was originally scheduled to take place.

Reuters/NAN.