PSG want to face Real Madrid in the Champions League with Zinedine Zidane in charge.

PSG and Real Madrid will face-off in the round of 16.

And Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito, is insisting PSG want to remove Mauricio Pochettino and replace him with Zizou ahead of the tie.

“PSG wants to change their coach before the tie with Real Madrid,” said Inda.

“Zidane still intends not to train, but is receiving great pressure to join before the tie with Real Madrid.”