PSG unveil Luis Enrique as new manager

Paris Saint-Germain have officially unveiled Luis Enrique as their new first-team manager.

The former Spain and Barcelona boss has signed a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes and takes over from Christophe Galtier, whose sacking was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience. It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG,” Enrique told the official PSG website.

The 53-year-old takes over in the French capital seven months on from leaving his position as Spain head coach for the second time, having overseen a last-16 World Cup exit to Morocco.

Enrique was briefly tipped to join either Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea, but the Premier League pair opted to hire Ange Postecoglou and former PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino respectively.

Julian Nagelsmann was at one point said to be the leading candidate for the PSG job following his sacking from Bayern Munich, but talks between the German and the Parisiens’ hierarchy broke down.

PSG were also said to have approached long-time target Zinedine Zidane, but after their advances were rebuffed, Les Parisiens prioritised a deal to bring Enrique to the French capital.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the club, the chairman and the sporting director for their confidence in me. I’m delighted to be here. I hope I can repay that trust. I don’t speak French, but I’ve started to study it,” Enrique added at his first press conference.

“The Campus is wonderful, and I was lucky enough to be the first to sleep there. We’ve been working on the squad for a long time. It’s an honour to be working with Luis Campos, and we’ve exchanged a lot of opinions. We’re 100% in agreement. I’m satisfied and convinced that we’ll have a great team.”

During his second spell in charge of Spain, Enrique took La Roja to the final of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League and semi-finals of Euro 2020, winning 20 of his 38 matches in charge.

Prior to taking on the national team role, Enrique enjoyed a remarkable period of success with Barcelona, whom he managed for three years between 2014 and 2017.

Enrique won a Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey treble in his debut season at Camp Nou, also earning the World’s Best Club Coach prize for his impressive endeavours.

The 53-year-old collected another La Liga title, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Supercopa de Espana and two more Copa del Reys with Barcelona, and he is relishing the challenge of trying to end PSG’s spate of failures in Europe.

“The context of the club? I love that pressure. Being ambitious is good. We’ll give it our all for the UCL. It’s a major and difficult challenge, but I’m totally up for it,” Enrique said.

Meanwhile, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: “Luis is one of the best coaches in the world. His system of play, his style. The fact that he’s joining Paris is fantastic. Our ambition is there, the way our team will play I want to take advantage of that.”

Enrique’s first non-competitive game in charge of PSG will be a friendly against Le Havre on July 21, and the French champions will also meet Al-Nassr, Cerezo Osaka and Inter Milan in pre-season.