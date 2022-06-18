PSG star Leandro Paredes: Lionel Messi wanted to kill me!

Leandro Paredes has recalled a furious bust-up with PSG teammate Lionel Messi.

It was before Messi went on to share a dressing room with Paredes in Paris that a scuffle took place that the midfielder will never forget.

Specifically, during the Champions League 2020/21 round of 16 match in which PSG visited the Camp Nou to face Barcelona.

Perhaps angry due to the 4-1 pummelling Barcelona received that day, Messi did not take kindly to a kick received from his compatriot.

However, it was not the foul that upset the No.10, but a comment Paredes made.

“He got angry, because I had made a comment to my teammates and he heard me, and he got angry,” Paredes told Caja Negra.

“He was really angry. He f***ed me up. It was bad. He wanted to kill me and I wanted to go home.”

It was a bad memory for the midfielder but it did not go any further as Messi would leave his anger on the pitch and did not retaliate against his friend.

“Afterwards I saw him in the national team and he acted as if nothing had happened,” he said.

“He showed me what he is like as a person.

“The relationship continued as it was.

“Now, when the conversation comes up, we talk about it and laugh, but he was really angry [then].

“He wanted to kill me.”