Angel Di Maria produced a goal and two assists, as PSG secured a spot in the Champions League final by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 this evening.

Marquinhos opened the scoring with a header on 13 minutes, before former Manchester United man Di Maria scored a second just before half-time.

Juan Bernat then hit a third on 56 minutes, before the French champions saw out a comfortable win.

Lyon and Bayern Munich meet tomorrow night, as they battle for a spot to face Thomas Tuchel’s side in the final.