Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo.

The 31-year-old joined Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January and has been in good form for the Red Devils, scoring five times in 18 appearances in all competitions.

The striker is due to remain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side until January 2021, when he is expected to return to his parent club.

However, according to Fussballtransfers, PSG are lining up a move for the attacker as they look to bring in a replacement for their all-time leading goalscorer Edinson Cavani.

Ighalo only has little over a year left to run on his current deal with Shanghai, although the Chinese outfit are said to be hopeful of agreeing fresh terms.

The Nigerian has scored twice in four Europa League appearances this term but is still waiting for his first Premier League goal for Solskjaer’s side.