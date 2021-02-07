Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Lionel Messi an £800,000-a-week contract to join the French champions on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Messi’s contract with Barcelona is due to expire at the end of June, and it appears increasingly likely that the Argentina international will seek pastures new later this year.

Manchester City continue to be strongly linked with the 33-year-old, but according to the Daily Star, PSG have tabled a huge £800,000-a-week offer in a bid to tempt him to Paris.

The report claims that Messi, who has allegedly not had discussions with any club over his future, has also been offered a £40m signing-on fee by the French champions.

The South American attempted to leave Camp Nou on a free transfer last summer, but the move was blocked by Barca, who have seen their finances take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The attacker has scored 16 times and registered seven assists in 25 appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side during the 2020-21 campaign, including 12 goals in 18 La Liga outings.