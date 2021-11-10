PSG midfielder arrested over alleged attack on teammate

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested over an alleged link to an assault on one of her teammates, the club have confirmed.

Kheira Hamraoui, who also plays in midfield for PSG, was assaulted on November 4 following a club event.

French outlet L’Equipe report that Diallo was driving the car taking Hamraoui home when it was ambushed and the victim was attacked with an iron bar.

PSG have condemned the violence and are working with Versailles Regional Police as they continue their investigation.

A statement from PSG on Wednesday read: “Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club’s players last Thursday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

“Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”