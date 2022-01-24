Subscribe
Football

PSG, Marseille move for Aubameyang

Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is prepared to leave this month.

However, the former Gunners captain favours staying in Europe ahead of a lucrative move to the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal is in contact and willing to cover Aubameyang’s current £350,000-a-week wages. But the Gabon skipper favours remaining in Europe.

As such a return to France could be on for the former St Etienne star.

The Times said Olympique Marseille and PSG are both weighing up a late market move for Aubameyang this week.

