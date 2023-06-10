PSG lining up bid for Manchester United-linked Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning a move for Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen.



The 24-year-old’s future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United believed to be lining up an offer for him ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.



Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Arsenal are also among a number of clubs said to be interested in the Nigeria international, who scored 31 goals and registered five assists in 39 outings at club level in 2022-23.



Osimhen netted five goals in six Champions League appearances, as Napoli reached the quarter-finals of the competition, while he starred in their Serie A title-winning season, scoring 26 goals and registering five assists in 32 appearances in Italy’s top flight.



The Nigerian has another two years left to run on his contract, and Napoli’s president Aurelio de Laurentiis has said on multiple occasions that he is not for sale this summer.



However, the Blues are unlikely to be in a position to turn down an offer in excess of £100m, and according to Le Parisien, PSG are lining up an offer for the forward.



Kylian Mbappe is staying in Paris this summer despite the ongoing speculation surrounding the Frenchman, who could potentially leave the French champions on a free transfer next year.



However, Lionel Messi has been released, while there remain strong rumours surrounding Neymar, with the Brazilian said to be wanted by Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle United.



As a result, PSG are said to be prepared to spend big on a new forward despite the fact that Marco Asensio is set to arrive on a free transfer from Real Madrid.



The French champions allegedly believe that Osimhen would be the perfect player to bring out the best in Mbappe in the final third of the field.



The Nigerian arrived at Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020, and he has represented the Italian side on 101 occasions in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and registering 14 assists.



Chelsea’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League has placed them in a weak position when it comes to the race for Osimhen, while both Arsenal and Bayern could ultimately be priced out of a deal.



As a result, PSG’s strongest competition is likely to arrive from Man United, with Erik ten Hag’s side prepared to spend big on a new number nine this summer.



Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is said to be unwilling to sell the England captain to a domestic rival.