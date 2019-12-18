Paris Saint-Germain will line up a move to bring Pep Guardiola to the Parc des Princes to replace Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

Tuchel is believed to have fallen out with star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and a soured relationship will intensify the pressure on his position.

The report goes on to add that should Guardiola swap Manchester for Paris, his former midfielder at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, could join him as his assistant.

Guardiola’s current contract in Manchester runs until the summer of 2021.

But the break clause in his contract, which he has denied the existence of, allows him to depart at the end of this season.

City are enduring an underwhelming defence of their Premier League title and find themselves 14 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, sat in third.

But City officials are confident that, despite an underwhelming season to date which has seen City fall a hefty 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, Guardiola will honour his deal.

Only last month Guardiola, 48, said he was “open” to a new contract.

This season is his fourth at City. Previously, Guardiola spent four years at Barcelona, winning La Liga three times and the Champions League twice.

After a break he joined Bayern Munich, where he spent three years, winning the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons.

After succeeding Manuel Pellegrini in 2016, Guardiola led City to back-to-back Premier League titles after finishing third in his first year.