PSG launch crowdfunding platform to fight coronavirus

Paris St-Germain on Wednesday said the club was launching a crowdfunding platform to help local hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The French champions called on the PSG family to contribute.

“By opening a crowdfunding platform… Paris St-Germain (PSG) is keeping the solidarity momentum toward the caregivers of the Paris and Ile de France (region) hospitals, the volunteers and beneficiaries of the Secours Populaire… and Action against Hunger. The club is calling on the whole PSG family to contribute,” the Ligue 1 club said.

PSG, who have already raised 200,000 euros ($217,240) by selling a ‘Tous Unis’ (All United) jersey, said the club would announce new solidarity measures in the coming days.

On Tuesday, sports daily L’Equipe reported that a French League working group had been discussing wage cuts for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 players.

But the newspaper said no final decision had been made yet.

No fewer than 100,000 have been infected and more than 10,000 died from the coronavirus in France, where citizens have been confined at home since March 17.

Reuters/NAN.