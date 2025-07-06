PSG is strong but we believe we can beat anyone — Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has described Paris Saint-Germain as a strong team but remained confident that Real Madrid can beat any team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in a thrilling encounter at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the US, Real Madrid secured a spot in the semifinals after edging Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

The Spanish giants will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi finals of the competition.

In spite of being reduced to 10 men, Real Madrid’s resilience and determination paid off, as they held onto their lead and saw off Dortmund’s challenge.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, the former Liverpool defender said PSG is champion of Europe for a reason, maintaining that he has watched a couple of their games.

“Very strong team but we are just too strong and we believe we can beat any one,” Alexander-Arnold said.

Reflecting on his life at Real Madrid, he explained that the journey has been exciting so far and he is enjoying being part of the team playing with the best players in the world.

“It is a pleasure, every time I step onto the pitch, it is a dream come true” Alexander-Arnold said.

Goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia had put Madrid 2-0 up, but a late surge from Dortmund saw Maximilian Beier pull one back.

The game turned chaotic in added time, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a stunning acrobatic volley for Madrid, only for Dean Huijsen’s red card to spark tension.

Huijsen’s foul on Serhou Guirassy earned him a straight red and Dortmund a penalty.

However, Madrid held firm to secure their semifinal spot, setting up a showdown with PSG.

NAN reports that PSG had defeated German giants, Bayern Munich 2-0 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta earlier in the day.

