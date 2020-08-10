French football champions Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday they have signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Chinese consumer electronics and home appliances company Hisense.

The deal comes as Europe’s top football clubs all look to increase their foothold in the lucrative Chinese market.

Sébastien Wasels, Asia Pacific managing director for PSG, said: “We are proud to be working with such a leading global brand from Asia Pacific.

“This is a meaningful partnership for the club, demonstrating our growing commitment to the region.”

Reuters/NAN.