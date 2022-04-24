PSG clinch French Ligue 1 title despite draw with Lens + Table Standing

Lionel Messi scored a fine goal as Paris Saint-Germain sealed the Ligue 1 title in spite of being pegged back late on by Lens in a 1-1 draw.

PSG went into the game at the Parc des Princes knowing a point would be enough to claim a record-tying 10th Ligue 1 title.

They were then hoping to get the job done in style on home turf.

Lens had Kevin Danso sent off in the 57th minute, and 11 minutes later Messi effectively clinched the title with a magnificent long-range goal.

Yet the title-winning moment was spoiled somewhat.

Slack PSG defending allowed Corentin Jean to steal in at the far post and ensure the hosts secured the trophy with a damp squib rather than a bang.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were booed off by the home fans at half-time.

Seko Fofana and Danso spurned early chances for Lens before Achraf Hakimi and Neymar went close for PSG.

PSG were improved after the break.

Kylian Mbappe was denied by Jean-Louis Leca’s save and Christopher Maurice Wooh’s goal-line clearance from the rebound following Marco Verratti’s quickly-taken free-kick.

Danso paid the price for a rash challenge on Neymar on the edge of the penalty area as he received a second yellow card.

Although Leca turned Messi’s subsequent free-kick behind, he could do nothing to prevent the Argentina international’s thunderbolt from finding the net 10 minutes later.

It was a trademark Messi finish, his 25-yard shot lacking in perfect placement but possessing both the bend and velocity to leave Leca with no chance.

Yet the frustration that defined much of the evening returned in the 88th minute.

That was when Jean slid in to turn home Deiver Machado’s ball across the face of goal and dampen the celebrations.

Results and standings French Ligue 1:

Saturday:

Lyon 5 Montpellier 2

St Etienne 1 Monaco 4

Paris Saint Germain 1 Lens 1

Sunday:

Rennes vs Lorient

Metz vs Stade Brest

Nantes vs Bordeaux

Nice vs ES Troyes AC

Lille vs Racing Strasbourg

Stade de Reims vs Olympique Marseille

P W D L F A Pts

1 Paris Saint Germain 34 24 6 4 76 31 78

2 Olympique Marseille 33 18 8 7 55 33 62

3 Monaco 34 17 8 9 55 35 59

4 Rennes 33 17 5 11 70 36 56

5 Racing Straßburg 33 15 11 7 55 35 56

6 Nice 33 16 7 10 42 29 54

7 Lens 34 15 9 10 53 42 54

8 Lyon 34 14 11 9 56 45 52

9 Lille 33 12 12 9 41 40 48

10 Nantes 33 13 8 12 43 38 47

11 Montpellier 34 12 6 16 46 51 42

12 Stade Brest 33 11 9 13 42 48 42

13 Stade de Reims 33 9 13 11 36 36 40

14 Angers 33 8 10 15 36 49 34

15 Lorient 33 8 10 15 33 52 34

16 ES Troyes AC 33 8 9 16 30 46 33

17 Clermont 33 8 8 17 33 61 32

18 St Etienne 34 7 10 17 38 68 31

19 Bordeaux 33 5 12 16 44 79 27

20 Metz 33 4 12 17 29 59 24

