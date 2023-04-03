PSG aiming to beat Man United to Osimhen deal

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made Napoli forward Victor Osimhen their number one target for this summer’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old Nigerian attacker has been in impressive form for his Italian side during the 2022-23 campaign.

He has scored 25 goals and registering five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen has 21 goals and five assists in 23 Serie A outings this term, with the Blues 19 points clear at the top of the table in what has been a remarkable campaign.

Napoli are also chasing success in the Champions League this season, with the team preparing to take on AC Milan in the quarter-finals, and Osimhen has four goals to his name in the competition this term.

The Nigeria international has more than two years left to run on his contract in Naples, but there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United are believed to be keen to sign the striker this summer, while there has also been talk of interest from fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, according to RMC Sport, PSG are determined to win the race for his signature, having identified him as their number one target for the upcoming market.

The report claimed that the French champions are planning to strengthen their attack this summer, even if they manage to convince Lionel Messi to sign a new contract.

Messi’s deal with PSG is due to expire at the end of June, and he continues to be linked with a move away from the club, with Barcelona, Al-Hilal and Inter Miami among the potential suitors.

Kylian Mbappe’s future is also far from secure, although the World Cup winner is not expected to leave this summer, with a departure in 2024 seen as more likely.

Osimhen made the move to Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020, and he has represented the Italian side on 91 occasions, scoring 53 goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

The Nigerian recently refused to rule out a summer move to Man United when directly asked about the reported interest from the 20-time English champions.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything,” he told Sport1. “I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Napoli. We will find a good solution together.”

Napoli are expected to strongly resist a sale this summer, but there is a feeling that the Italian outfit would be willing to let him leave for a fee in the region of £100 million.