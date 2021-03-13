The Progressives Solidarity Forum has expressed great concern over the gruesome murder of an undergraduate Abass Sanni. He was a student at the Nasarawa State University, Lafia.

According to the forum, the late Sanni was a talented young man, who recently won an award in a rapping talent hunt in his university. He was said to be on his way to visit his parents in Lokoja before he was stabbed on 7th March in a mysterious circumstance and unfortunately passed on.

PSF condemned Sanni’s death which it described as “unwelcome annihilation of a glorious young man cut down in his twilight.”

Sanni was the son of Rekiya Sanni, the Managing Director/CEO of Kogi Enterprise Development Agency.

Reacting to the incident, PSF Grand Patron, Chief Ibrahim B. Emokpaire expressed shock over the killing of the young man.

Emokpaire who said that the killers of the promising man must be brought to book, wondered why the nation’s security system had become epileptic and could no longer be relied upon to save lives and properties.

He expressed his condolences to the mother of the deceased, Rekiya Sanni, asking her to take solace in God as the only one who can comfort her in this trying period.

In the same vein, a former President of the forum, Prince Joseph Fadele described the killing as most unfortunate.

Fadele said, “Incidences like this, will no doubt annihilate the country’s blooming next generation”.

He said that the late man was a promising young man who can turn things around for the better of the country, stressing that “the time has come for our leaders to roll up their sleeves and tackle the degrading security network in the country.”

The Chairman of the forum, Seun Baiyewu, also declared the forum’s readiness to ensure the killers of the late Sanni are arrested and that justice be served.

According to Baiyewu, the killers must be arrested irrespective of whose horse is gored.

He said, “PSF will ensure that justice is served, we will do all within our powers to get to the roots of this ugly incidence.

“On behalf of PSF, I condole the family and friends of the late Abbas, we shall be ready to help if needed.”

Another chieftain of the Forum, Norah Echenim who has been working with the family to unravel the death of late Sanni has promised to continue with her support until the killers are brought to book.

She said, “We won’t rest, this is very unfortunate, it is pathetic and saddening. We will work with every concerned organisation to ensure justice.”

Efforts to confirm the incident from the state police headquarters were unsuccessful.