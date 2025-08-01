PSC voids admission into Police Academy, says process could breed corruption

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said the process and procedures adopted by the Management of the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano for its admission could breed and create room for corruption, and voided it.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, made the position known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani said the admission procedure introduced in the recent past by the academy was completely chaotic, confusing, and unpredictable.

According to him, worse still, charging application fees of N6,000 in an exercise designed to be absolutely free is absurd.

He said the plan by the academy to invite all the applicants to appear in the premises of the Police Academy instead of decentralising the process and procedures in the 36 states and Abuja was not in the interest of the applicants.

Ani said the plan was an invitation to avoidable anarchy that would continue to create unnecessary stress, economic wastage, risk of journey, accommodation problem for the applicants and their families.

He said the present leadership of the commission in collaboration with the key stakeholders: Ministry of Police Affairs, Federal Character Commission, and Nigeria Police Force, was set to bring the policies in line with global best practices.

He said the advertisement was placed informing the public that the online application for admission into the 12th Regular Course of its degree programmes would open on July 28, 2025 and close on September 8, 2025.

Ani said the advertorial, placed in flagrant violation of the required procedure, was an undisguised attempt to undermine the Commission, which had the constitutional mandate to recruit, including through the academy.

He said the commission had the sole authority to appoint persons holding or aspiring to hold offices into the Nigeria Police Force as clearly stated in the Court of Appeal’s judgement of September 30, 2020.

Ani said the decision, affirmed by the Supreme Court, was taken in a case between the Police Service Commission and Inspector-General of Police & 3 ors.

He added: “As a law abiding institution of government, the PSC will continue to resist and condemn any action by any person, body or authority that is in contravention of the provisions of the constitution.

“The publication obviously undermines the rule of law and infringes upon the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed to all citizens as has been interpreted by the Apex Court in the land.

“No individual or institution including the Police Service Commission or the Nigeria Police Force is above the rule of law.”

Ani urged the public to disregard the publication, declaring it null and void.

