PSC urges dialogue over retirees’ protest

The Police Service Commission has described the planned nationwide protest over police retirees’ welfare as ill-timed and diversionary.

It said issues raised by the retirees were already receiving attention from relevant authorities.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the planned protest, in spite of consensus on the need to improve retired officers’ conditions, was unnecessary and could distract ongoing efforts.

Ani noted that the PSC Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, had repeatedly condemned the poor and discriminatory pension scheme for certain retired officers.

He said the PSC Chairman had called for a harmonised pension system and continued pushing for reforms to enhance retirees’ welfare.

Also Read:

According to Ani, several government agencies were already reviewing the disparities in the police pension scheme to find lasting solutions.

The PSC urged affected retirees to embrace dialogue and sustained engagement instead of protest or confrontation.

Ani reaffirmed the PSC’s unwavering commitment to improved welfare for all police personnel, both serving and retired.

He advised the organisers of the planned protest to reconsider their approach and return to the negotiation table for peace.

Post Views: 1