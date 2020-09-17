The Police Service Commission has told policemen drafted for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State to perform their duties professionally or get sanction.

The police governing body, which said its high powered team was already in Edo State for the election, served the warning on the policemen in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement signed by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said: “A high powered monitoring team of the Police Service Commission is already in Edo State to Monitor the conduct of Police men on electoral duties during Saturday’s (September 19th) Governorship election in the State.

“The team is led by Bar. Rommy Mom, an Honourable Commissioner representing the Human Rights Organizations in the Commission and also includes Hon. Commissioner, Austin Braimoh, representing the Media.

“The Commission has also released dedicated telephone numbers for complaints and commendation on the conduct of Police during the exercise. The numbers are: 07034072677, 08050517678; 08052265260.

“The Commission wishes to advise that all Police Officers on electoral duty in Edo State must operate within the law and rules of engagement as any infractions on the laws/rules guiding election policing by any officer will be investigated and appropriate sanctions given.

“The Commission has however received assurances from the leadership of the Police charged with maintaining peace and order during the election in the state that every security arrangement has been put in place to ensure a hitch free and peaceful polls.”