Hushpuppi: PSC sets up panel to study report on DCP Abba Kyari

The Police Service Commission has set up a panel to study the documents available to it on the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Kyari, the Head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, was on July 31 suspended by the PSC following a recommendation by the IGP, Usman Baba.

The recommendation followed a bribery allegation brought against him by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI had alleged that the suspended DCP was paid a bribe by a serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, to arrest one of his friends in a $1.1 million deal.

Ani said the PSC panel would examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment as well as the extant rules to keep abreast with the matter, pending the submission of the Police Investigative Panel report.

The panel, headed by Tijani Mohammed, the Director of Discipline in the commission, would gather and document relevant information on Kyari in view of it being a disciplinary matter, Ani said.

He added that the idea was to analyse the information gathered and make appropriate recommendation/s to the commission.

The PSC spokesman said the report of the panel would assist the commission take an informed decision after the submission of the Police Investigative Panel report.

He said the panel had already been inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila.