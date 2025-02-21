PSC promotes over 100 senior police officers 

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 138 senior police officers to different ranks.

The commission, according to a statement on Friday, by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, promoted 38 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners.

It also elevated 100 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The new Deputy Commissioners are; Emmanuel Deenom, Olufemi Takeet, yusuf Doki Sani, Joseph Habakkuk Anche, Faruku Umaru, Danladi Daura, Benedict Omotomilola Olomo, Bernard Adedayo Ojewale, Aminudeen Mohammed, Mohammed lawal Bello, and Mohammed sabo Haladu.

Others are; Baba Gana Saje, Maman Bello Tambuwal Abubakar Bello Mustapha, Haruna Adamu, Uzairu Abdullahi, Dashuwar Tepnyakas, Braide Elekima, Usman Garik, Musa Abdullahi, Kabiru Salisu, Uchenna Ani, Innocent Oguejiofor Umuerie Mathew Obiuwevbi, Gabriel Odiaka Dibie and Olufemi Olabanji Kayode, State CID, Osogbo, Osun State Command.

Also Read:

Ikenna Kenneth Ezeani, Force Secretary’s Office Afolaranmi Omotayo, Ibrahim Yidi, Isyaku Usman, Rasaq Abdulsalam, Olajide Agboola, Chioma Onwukaike, Abayomi Agbana, Ibrahim Miringa Musa, Umar Sokoto Abubakar, James Ekanem Usen and Dauda Buba Fika were the other Assistant Commissioners promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.

Some of the Chief Superintendents of Police who were promoted to Assistant Commissioners are; Ibrahim Mohammed Agava, Akinloye Joseph Oyegade, Rilwanu Mohammed Dutse, Ibrahim Aliyu Jauro, Abdulmajid Isah, Fidelity Lohya Labong, Anthony Olusola Ojo, Ibrahim Muktar, Abdulrahaman Idris and Aminu Hamza.

Also promoted Assistant Commissioners are; Clement Ugochukwu Ezejiofor, Peter Obiyo Ihechere, Benjamin Chidozie Egbu, Joy Ugo Elemoke, Mansur Mahmud Tafida, Area Command Ido Osi, Ekiti State, Mohammed Ibrahim second in Command Zonal CID Zone 3, Yola, Jude Ohaja, State CID, Awka, and Chinyere Ajuolachi Akalaga, DPO, Lokogoma, FCT.

Godfrey Ogbeide Victor, former DPO Utako, FCT, and now Commander Scorpion Squad Abattoir, FCT, Banawi Ishiaku, DPO Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South, Delta State, Abbas Abubakar, DPO Ikot Abasi Akwa Ibom and Celestine Tochukwu Umeh were also promoted to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners amongst others.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, said the Commission will continue to be faithful in granting deserving Police Officers their due promotion.

He, however, advised that they should reciprocate the Commission’s faithfulness by rededicating themselves to the service of our country.

“DIG Argungu said the Commission expects that the war against insurgency and banditry should be given the required attention,” the statement added.

Post Views: 23