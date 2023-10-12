PSC promotes 5,718 Officers + Full list of new AIGs, CPs, others

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 5,718 Senior Police Officers comprising both General Duty and Specialists Cadres.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Ani said the Commission approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police; 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners; and 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners.

Thirty-three Chief Superintendents of Police were also elevated to Assistant Commissioners.

The Commission further approved the promotion of 265 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents; 59 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents and 4,750 Assistant Superintendents and another 146 Assistant Superintendents omitted during the May 2022 promotion exercise elevated to Deputy Superintendents.

For the Specialists cadre, the Commission approved the promotion of two Assistant Commissioners of Police: one from Airwing and the other Forensic to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners; 47 CSPs comprising 23 Medical Doctors and 24 Veterinary Doctors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

One hundred and ninety Superintendents of Police from the Computer Info-Tech Unit, another eight from Works, one Workshop, 12 transport; two forensic, two handwriting, one ballistics; one religion; and one Veterinary Doctor were also promoted.

Forty-seven Specialists of Assistant Superintendents of Police rank and of different units were promoted to Deputy Superintendents.

The PSC Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, charged the newly-promoted Officers to embrace a new policing culture that is hinged on people-friendly approach that respects the fundamental rights of the citizens and warned that they should desist from involving themselves in civil matters or trumping up false allegations against the public “as such conduct will not make them win the hearts and minds of the people which will deprive them of credible information from public spirited individuals when dealing with internal security issues”.

Dr. Arase commended the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, for collaborating with the Commission in ensuring that for the first time in a very long while, the promotions have permeated all the Departments of the Force.

He said: “This singular act I hope will motivate the workforce to give back their best in ensuring that issues of crimes and criminality are properly dealt with.”

He reminded them that they should remember that benefits and burden go together, adding that the good gesture of promoting them to the next rank should be a motivation that will ignite the indomitable fighting spirit “which the Police have been known for throughout the years”.

According to the PSC Chairman, while the Commission pushes for an improved welfare for the Officers, they should reciprocate by conducting themselves within established laws and rules guiding the Police Force.

Dr. Arase noted that as they go about their policing duties, the Commission wishes them God’s protection at all times “and let them be reassured that their interests will be paramount to the Commission”.

The 12 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, CP Niger State; CP Patrick Ogon Edung, CP Courses, Police Academy, Wudil, Kano; CP Badru Banji Lawal, Deputy Commandant, Police Academy, Kano; CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka, CP Benue State; CP Suleiman Yusuf, CP Taraba State; CP Idowu Owohunwa, CP Lagos State; and CP Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, CP PAP Western Ports Lagos.

Others are CP Godwin N. Aghaulor, CMDT Police College, Kaduna; CP Effiom Emmanuel Ekot, CP Jigawa State; CP Stanley Kanayo-Chukwu Ude, CP Intelligence and Investigation, Interpol Abuja; CP Longe Kehinde Patrick, CP Osun State; and CP Ndu Anene, CP Admin Research and Planning, Force Headquarters.

The 19 newly-promoted Commissioners of Police are DCP Shehu Kabir Abubakar; DCP Lawal Babatunde Ayodeji; DCP Shelleng Umaru Yusuf; DCP Emmanuel Agene; DCP Alonyenu Francis Iduh; DCP Vungmoh S. Kwaimo; DCP Danjuma Aboki; DCP Jude Maduekwujolachi Azuka; DCP Dan-Sabo Idi; DCP Ibitoye Rufus Olajide; and DCP Adamu Ngojin Isa.

Others are DCP Usman Hayatu; DCP Christopher Ado Emmanuel; DCP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha; DCP Johnson Oluwole Adenola; DCP Olanrewaju Olawale Ishola; DCP Joseph Eribo; DCP Miller Gajere Dantawaye; and DCP Henry Ifeanyi Uche.

The newly promoted Deputy Commissioners include; Ime Udo Udofia, Isyaku Sharu; Benjamin Awor Abang; Mohammed Jika Abubakar; Mohammed Sanusi Ahmed; Dauda Iliya Ayuba; Moses Gana; Ikechukwu Emmanuel Nwosu; Promise Chinedu Udeh and Okey Nwabufo.

The new Assistant Commissioners are Jacob Nneji Egede; Godwin Chike Oti; Chike Jude Ibe; Daniel Okon Akpan and Michael Chukwu Mbatam amongst others.

ACP Inuwa Muhammed (Airwing) and ACP Agbo Usman were promoted to Deputy Commissioners, while CSP Okunbo Ruth Onyinmeare, Victor Efobi Iwuamadi, Adenuga Adeday Salami and Isibhakhomen Blessing Ijiomah (medical Doctors) were some of the specialists promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners.

SPs Tina Amadi; Egbede Moses; Danjuma Dantani; Benjamin Kurya; Hussaine Abdullahi; Mba Nnamdi Bartholomew; John Chima Ayah; Sanusi Danlami; Asinim Butswat, Police Public Relations Officer Bayelsa State Command; Dieke Nneka Josephine; Mohammed Iya Musa; Idris Mohammed Gumel and Ernest Abia were some of the Superintendents promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police.

DSP Isah Abubakar was promoted to the next rank of Superintendent, while ASP Kingsley Ani and Shehu Salisu were promoted to Deputy Superintendents amongst several others.

The Commissioners of Police and Deputies appeared before the Commission for promotion interview, a condition precedent for their promotions.