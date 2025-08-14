PSC moves to stop corruption in police recruitment 

The Police Service Commission on Thursday met with representatives of the governments of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to fine-tune preparations for an improved, transparent and credible 2025 Police Recruitment.

The Commission will be recruiting Cadet ASPs and Constables.

The Stakeholders Consultative Meeting with the theme “collaborative approach for a transparent and equitable Police Recruitment Process,” was held at the Parry Osayande Auditorium of the commission in Abuja.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman of the commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), informed the state representatives that the commission will fully work with the state governments to ensure a transparent and equitable recruitment process, adding that they should be prepared to protect their quota and avoid hijack of the exercise in their states.

DIG Argungu said the commission has decided to eradicate connivance and resist trading/purchase of slots, adding that special consideration will not be allowed to supplant merit and equity. “We want to stop corruption in the system and open up the exercise to promote healthy competition and equitable spread.

He told the meeting that the commission will want constructive and impactful partnership with state governments to curb corruption in the process.

Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the judiciary, told the meeting that the commission was established for equity and fairness in police recruitment and operations and will henceforth ensure that nobody is allowed to hijack the forthcoming recruitment . “We will rely on you to confirm that those to be recruited are from your states”.

DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), Honourable Commissioner representing the police in the commission, said the new management is committed to reinvent a recruitment process that will produce the best Nigerian youths for the Nigeria Police of our dream. He gave glowing tributes to Mr. President for his magnanimity in approving the recruitment exercise and noted that this rare opportunity will not be taken for granted.

Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission spoke on the commission’s commitment to establish state offices to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate. He appealed to state governments for support.

The meeting agreed on the need for regular stakeholders consultative meetings as the representatives of the state governments pledged their cooperation and support.

