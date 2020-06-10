The Police Service Commission has commenced its 8th plenary to resolve pending issues on police discipline, promotion, recommendations on concluded police investigations and other matters.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the virtual meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith.

Ani said the meeting, earlier slated for March 24 and 25, but later postponed indefinitely in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, would be concluded on Thursday.

According to him, the plenary is the highest decision making meeting of the commission that considers recommendations from its different Standing Committees.

He said the commission had complied with the directives of the Federal Government on requirements for effective opening of government offices.

He said: “The commission has since set up a PSC COVID-19 Committee and the Committee has ensured full compliance with the directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures.

“These requirements are social distancing in offices; hand washing and sanitation facilities at entrances and strategic points and provision of Infrared thermometers at entrances for temperature check.

“The committee is currently in the second phase of sensitisation of staff on how to personalise these measures as required by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) especially with the rate of community spread.”