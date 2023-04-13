PSC investigates bribe for promotion allegations

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up a committee to investigate a report published by an online medium that police officers pay up to $10,000 bribe to get promotion.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani said the report had claimed that some police officers gave $10,000 bribe to get special promotion from the PSC.

According to him, the report quoted one Chijioke Okonkwo, as making the claim in a petition on behalf of some aggrieved senior police officers.

The PSC spokesman said even though the said Chijoike Okonkwo, did not indicate his rank, the commission would welcome further details on the allegations.

Ani said the commission had not formally received the petition or similar complaint on the allegations.

He however said “anyone with evidence on these allegations should, as a matter of urgency, forward same to the commission”.

Ani assured that anyone found culpable will be dealt with in line with the laws of the land.

“The commission has also set up a panel of investigation, comprising both members of the commission and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate these allegations.

“Aggrieved officers should avail themselves of the existence of this investigative panel and come forward with substantiated proof that could aid the investigation.

“The commission insists that those found wanting in the course of investigation will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The PSC spokesman however warned that the commission would not tolerate frivolous and fictitious media claims.

He said officers and men of the police should always follow approved lines of communication.

Ani added that the commission had directed the police to unravel the identity of the said Chijioke Okonkwo for appropriate interrogation.

He assured that the new PSC Chairman, Solomon Arase, has been working to harmonise and improve the services of both the commission and the Police.

“The Commission cannot afford this kind of distraction,” he said, adding that Arase’s desire to bring sanity, peace and unity in the police sub-sector is already receiving desired results.

He assured Nigerians that the new PSC chairman was determined to sanitize the system and had warned staff of the commission to live above board in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“Bribery and corruption of any kind will not be tolerated under his watch,” Ani added.