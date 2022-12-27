PSC condemns killing of female lawyer, demands urgent report from police

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Tuesday condemned the killing of Omobolale Raheem, a lawyer, allegedly killed by a police officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the commission.

The commission said it received with shock the news of unprovoked killing of a harmless Nigerian, a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Raheem was allegedly shot and killed by a Police ASP attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, in Lagos State.

The ASP and two other officers were arrested by the Lagos police command over the killing.

The Commission directed that the Police leadership should hasten investigation into the matter and forward the report to it for consideration and further disciplinary action.

It also called on the Police to put in place a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling as the case of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians has become worrisome.

“The Commission noted that the Police by its creation and constitutional mandate are expected to protect and save lives and not the other way round.

“The acting Chairman of the Commission, retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyion, on behalf of the Management and Staff commiserate with the Family of the deceased, especially her husband, who was driving her home when they were accosted by the trigger-happy policeman,” the commission said.





