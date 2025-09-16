PSC chairman lists qualities Nigeria need from police officers

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu, has outlined the key qualities required of officers in today’s Nigeria.

According to him, law enforcement personnel must possess a sound understanding of the law, police orders and instructions, while also embodying efficiency, courtesy, tact, integrity, and impartiality.

Argungu made this known while addressing participants at a high-level workshop in Abuja, organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), development partners, and the governments of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.

The workshop, themed: “Command Leadership for Ethical and Trauma-Informed Security Response”, focuses on “Ethics, Mental Health and the Future of Policing and Security in Nigeria.”

He noted that emerging threats to policing in Nigeria are no longer driven solely by traditional factors such as unemployment, poverty, and out-of-school children, but increasingly by digital and societal dynamics.

Argungu underscored the importance of ethics training, describing it as the foundation of professional conduct.

“Ethics training will help police departments recognise their full potential, as officers use significant discretion in enforcing the law at the appropriate time and place,” he said.

Also Read

On recruitment, the PSC Chairman highlighted the importance of medical fitness for candidates, stressing that health examinations must screen for deformities, speech impediments, jaw or dental malfunctions, flat feet, bent limbs, defective eyesight, amputations, and other conditions that could hinder effective performance.

He also drew attention to the impact of stress on policing, linking it to operational factors such as trauma and dangerous incidents, organisational issues like poor leadership and inadequate staffing, as well as personal and external stressors including financial hardship and family pressures.

These, he warned, could result in burnout, depression, substance misuse, or even suicide.

Looking ahead, Argungu identified social media and digital platforms as emerging threats, with potential for misuse in spreading propaganda or mobilising hooligans for destabilising activities.

He stressed the need for police officers to be trained in recognising cybercrime and understanding how technology affects businesses and daily life in the 21st century.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']