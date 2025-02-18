PSC approves promotion of three CPs, 16 DCPs

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of three Commissioners of Police and 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the CPs were promoted to their next rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIGs) while the DCPs were promoted to CP.

The PSC spokesman said the three senior officers promoted to AIG were Garba Ahmed, Nemi Iwo and Salman Dogo.

Ani said before the promotion, Ahmed was CP, Yobe, Iwo, Border Patrol and Dogo, Kwara.

He said the 16 newly promoted DCPs to CPs were Audu Umaru, Cyriacus Enechukwu, Gombit Bangs, Eloho Okpoziakpo, Mamman Giwa, Rosemary Akpan, Umar Kabir and Usman Jibrin.

Others are Naziru Abdulmajid, Osadolor Olaye, Modi Filiya, Sani Omolori, Hassan Saleh, Hammed Sule, Ayodele Adeyemi and Justine Oranwusi.

He said the promotions were the highpoints of an extraordinary meeting of the commission presided over by the Chairman, Hashimu Argungu.

The PSC spokesman said the candidates for the promotion were subjected to the written examination and oral interview.

Ani said the commission’s chairman had used the occasion of the interactive session to warn the officers against involvement in civil matters.

He warned that the commission would deal decisively with any of them caught engaging in such matters.

The PSC chairman said the commission would continue to monitor the senior officers and support them to give in their best.

