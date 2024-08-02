PSC approves promotion of 7,194 Inspectors to ASPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 7,194 Police Inspectors to their next ranks of Assistant Superintendents of Police II.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the promoted officers were products of the recently concluded Inspectors Board interview that took place in all the Police Zonal Command Headquarters in the country.

The PSC spokesman said the commission’s approval had been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, for implementation.

Ani said the Chairman of the commission, Hashimu Argungu, congratulated the newly promoted officers and reminded them that their new ranks called for more commitment to national duty.

The PSC boss said the promotion had come at the right time when plans were concluded to properly motivate them to put in their best in the service of the nation.

Argungu said the country was currently undergoing some positive restructuring, resulting in temporary discomfort, but called on the officers to join hands to protect the nation’s nascent democracy.

The PSC boss pledged that the commission would continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force were timely and predictable.

He urged the newly promoted officers to reciprocate the gesture by conducting themselves within established laws and put in their best to address the current security challenges facing the country.

