PSC approves appointment of eight Command CPs + Full list

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to State Commands in the country.

The Commission, on Friday, also commended the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

This was for adhering to its latest policy on gender sensitivity in his recommendation.

The Commission said it however expects that the Inspector General of Police in his subsequent proposals will include more Officers of North East and South East geopolitical zones that are yet to record the benchmark of 15 per cent as decided at its last Plenary Meeting.

The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are Godwin Aghaulor, now CP Borno State Command; Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi, CP Kwara State Command; Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, CP Oyo State Command; Augustina Ogbodo, CP Ebonyi State Command’ and Samuel Titus Musa, CP Kebbi State Command.

Others are Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, CP Anambra State Command; Stephen Olarewaju, CP Imo State Command; and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha, CP Ogun State Command.

The Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, said the postings as recommended by the acting Inspector General of Police was on the average fair and commended him for the inclusion of women.

Dr. Arase advised that Egbetokun should consider the disadvantaged geopolitical zones while forwarding subsequent proposals the for Commission’s ratification.