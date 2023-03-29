PSC approves appointment of DIG, promotion of 24 CPs + Full list

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, an Assistant Inspector General of Police, as a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The newly-appointed DIG will be representing the South West on the Force Management Team, a statement said.

The statement, by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said Egbetokun will be replacing DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who retired on March 15, 2023.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners of Police.

Ani said this was part of the outcome of the 19th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which held in Abuja on Tuesday and presided over by its Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 37 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, 118 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners, 316 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

Others are promotion of eight Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and 61 Inspectors of Police to Assistant Superintendents 11.

The Commission also considered and approved the confirmation and promotion of 4,449 Assistant Superintendents of Police 11 to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police 1.

The Commission also approved the promotion of other Senior Police Officers for outstanding performance and recognition from community leaders.

The Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Rabi Umar, former CP Force Education; Mathew Akinyosola, acting AIG Police Mobile Force; Jonathan Towuru, acting AIG Zone 6, Calabar; Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, acting AIG Zone 2; Akande Sikiru Kayode, acting AIG Zone 11 Osogbo; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya; Christopher Adetokunbo Owolabi; and Yusuf Chiromawa Usman, CP Workshop.

Others are Yekini Adio Ayoku, CP Kaduna State Command; Olofu Tony Adejoh CP Eastern Ports, Calabar; Aliyu Garba, Force Headquarters; Idris Dabban Dauda, CP Force Headquarters; Yusuf Ahmed Usman, CP Admin, Operations, DIG Operations; Haladu Musa Ros-Amson, Acting AIG Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon Close, Lagos; and Babatunde Babata Ishola, Director Staff College Jos.

Others include Alexander Nengi Wannang, Commandant, Police Detective College, Enugu; Ari Mohammed Ali, CP Delta; Mamman Sanda Umar, CP, Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos; Sadiq Idris Abubakar, CP FCT; Emeka Frank Mba, CP Ogun; Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, CP Bayelsa; Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, CP Ondo; Babaji Sunday, Commandant Police College, Maiduguri; and Arungwa Nwazue Udochukwu, CP DFA FIB, Force Headquarters.

The Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include Mohammed Bunu; Zubairu Abubakar; Fom Pam Joseph; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu; Garba Musa Yusuf; Fasuba Akinyele Olabode; Uzuegbu Kanayo; Garba Ahmed; Nemi Edwin Osigoboko Iwo; Hayatu Kaigama Ali; Nwonyi Policarp Emeka; Salman Dogo Garba; Musibau Omolabi Ajani; and Dungus Ali Munguno.

The Commissioners of Police and Deputies appeared for an interactive/promotion interview with the PSC, a condition for their consideration for promotion.

Justice Ogunbiyi urged the newly promoted Officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

She said the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions are regular and motivational to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Officers.