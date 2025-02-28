The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General (AIGs) Sulieman Amuda Yusuf and Rhoda Adetutu Olofu as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs).
The Spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said they fill the vacancies left by the retirement of the DIGs Operations and ICT.
It added that the appointments were based on seniority and performance, as both officers represent the North-Central geopolitical zone in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
“The two senior officers have maintained clean service records, and the Commission believes their promotion will serve as a motivation for improved performance within the force,” the statement read.
Profiles of the Newly Appointed DIGs
- PSC appoints Sulieman Yusuf, Adetutu Olofu as DIG
- Alleged harassment: My husband is a disciplined man, Akpabio’s wife fires back at Natasha
- Rivers crisis: Fubara acknowledges, speaks on Supreme Court verdict
- Police declare 60-year-old man missing in Ogun
- Ireti Kingibe condemns Natasha’s claim on seating arrangement dispute
Prior to his appointment, DIG Sulieman Amuda Yusuf, served as:
AIG Zone 9, Umuahia
AIG Federal Operations, Force Headquarters
Commissioner of Police (CP), Taraba State
CP, Police Mobile Force
Deputy Commandant, Police College, Kaduna & Oji River
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, Jigawa State
Assistant Commissioner, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Bauchi State
DIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, before her promotion, served as:
Force Secretary, Force Headquarters
AIG Maritime Police Command, Lagos
CP, Ports Authority Police Western Ports Command
CP, X-Squad, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID)
CP, Servicom, Research & Planning Department
DCP, Research & Planning Department
DCP, Admin, Training & Development Department
DCP, Investment, Logistics & Supply Department
Assistant Commissioner, Establishment, Force Secretary’s Office
The statement further disclosed that both officers were trained at the Police Academy and were appointed as Cadet Assistant Superintendents on March 3, 1990.
In his address, the Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), congratulated the new DIGs on their meritorious careers and urged them to continue contributing to the growth of the Nigeria Police Force, both in service and in retirement.
He reiterated the PSC’s commitment to ensuring timely and merit-based promotions within the police force.
The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation.